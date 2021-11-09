Advertisement

Honorary Police Officer to be sworn in by Eldridge Police

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Eldridge Police will welcome the newest and youngest officer on Nov. 19.

Four-year-old Hudson McKearney dreams of becoming a Police Officer or Captain America when he grows up.

The Eldridge Police Department said they will be making a part of that dream a reality by having Hudson be sworn in as an Honorary Police Officer at 11 a.m. on Nov. 19 at the Eldridge Community Center; 400 S. 16th Ave., Eldridge.

Hudson was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in March 2019, just before his second birthday, Eldridge Police said in a media release. After more than 15 life-saving transfusions, he is now in remission.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
Coroner identifies man who died after vehicle crashes into river at Sunset Marina
Jayden Maurice Jackson, 19, of Moline, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/death,...
Man arrested in connection with fatal Moline hit-and-run
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
Deere on UAW strike: ‘Our objective is to get people back in our facilities and back to work’
Multiple departments responded to a fire in Bettendorf Saturday night.
1 killed in Bettendorf house fire Saturday
Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
1 dead after vehicle submerges in water at Sunset Marina

Latest News

Cutting the Cord
Cutting the Cord
The Eldridge Police Department said they will be making a part of that dream a reality by...
Honorary Police Officer to be sworn in by Eldridge Police
The average age of newly infected patients is 34.
Rock Island County reports 1 death, 122 new COVID-19 cases
The outdoor gardens will have the largest light display yet, with 160,000 lights, according to...
Quad City Botanical Center to hold 5th annual Winter Nights Winter Lights exhibit