Honorary Police Officer to be sworn in by Eldridge Police

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Eldridge Police will welcome the newest and youngest officer on Nov. 19.

Four-year-old Hudson McKearney dreams of becoming a Police Officer or Captain America when he grows up.

The Eldridge Police Department said they will be making a part of that dream a reality by having Hudson be sworn in as an Honorary Police Officer at 11 a.m. on Nov. 19 at the Eldridge Community Center; 400 S. 16th Ave., Eldridge.

Hudson was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in March 2019, just before his second birthday, Eldridge Police said in a media release. After more than 15 life-saving transfusions, he is now in remission.

