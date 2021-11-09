Informational picket event held outside John Deere HQ

Advertisement

An unsanctioned picket event was held outside of John Deere headquarters in Moline Monday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An unsanctioned picket event was held outside of John Deere headquarters in Moline Monday.

Dozens of community and UAW members gathered at noon with various picket signs dawned with messages like “Scare Tactics Won’t Work’” “We Win This Together,” and “Skilled Labor = Skilled Wages.”

This is the second informational picket that’s been held, with the first happening back in September as the UAW prepared to strike.

Some members on the picket line spoke with TV6 off-camera Monday. Some voiced their frustrations over record profits with signs criticizing the CEO’s salary increase. Others say they haven’t heard any updates yet and would like more transparency and communication.

As picketing continues, community members are still showing support through honks and donations.

Even if Deere stated that it was the last, best, and final offer prior to the vote, members who spoke to TV6 say it wouldn’t have changed their decision.

It’s still unclear what the next steps are but those who want a better agreement are standing their ground.

