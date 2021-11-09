Advertisement

Investigation into car crash in Davenport Monday night

The Davenport Police Department is investigating a three vehicle car crash that happened Monday...
The Davenport Police Department is investigating a three vehicle car crash that happened Monday Night.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a car crash that happened Monday Night.

According to a press release, Davenport Police, Fire Department & Medic EMS responded to the intersection of Central Park Avenue and Harrison street around 9:00 PM to a report of a crash.

A preliminary investigation indicates a stolen Honda civic was traveling westbound when it failed to yield to a red light and collided with two vehicles in traffic.

Two juvenile occupants were taken into custody and charged with theft in the first degree. No serious injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
Coroner identifies man who died after vehicle crashes into river at Sunset Marina
Jayden Maurice Jackson, 19, of Moline, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/death,...
Man arrested in connection with fatal Moline hit-and-run
Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
1 dead after vehicle submerges in water at Sunset Marina
Multiple departments responded to a fire in Bettendorf Saturday night.
1 killed in Bettendorf house fire Saturday
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
Deere on UAW strike: ‘Our objective is to get people back in our facilities and back to work’