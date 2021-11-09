Investigation into car crash in Davenport Monday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a car crash that happened Monday Night.

According to a press release, Davenport Police, Fire Department & Medic EMS responded to the intersection of Central Park Avenue and Harrison street around 9:00 PM to a report of a crash.

A preliminary investigation indicates a stolen Honda civic was traveling westbound when it failed to yield to a red light and collided with two vehicles in traffic.

Two juvenile occupants were taken into custody and charged with theft in the first degree. No serious injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

