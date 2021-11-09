Advertisement

New Muscatine Mayor hopes for population growth in the city

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Brad Bark was elected mayor of Muscatine on November 2nd, 2021, replacing former Mayor Diana Broderson. Broderson held the position since 2016, but Bark won with 54% of the vote. Bark says one of his goals is increasing housing to grow the population.

“11,000 people drive into Muscatine every single day to go to work. 8,000 people leave Muscatine every day to go to work,” says Bark.

“So out of those 11,000 if we could get 25% of them to stay which they would bring their spouse, bring their kids, that would increase our population dramatically.”

Bark says he hopes to increase the population by bringing attractions and events to the city.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
Coroner identifies man who died after vehicle crashes into river at Sunset Marina
Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
1 dead after vehicle submerges in water at Sunset Marina
Jayden Maurice Jackson, 19, of Moline, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/death,...
Man arrested in connection with fatal Moline hit-and-run
Woman killed in Moline hit and run
Multiple departments responded to a fire in Bettendorf Saturday night.
1 killed in Bettendorf house fire Saturday

Latest News

New Muscatine Mayor hopes for population growth in the city
New Muscatine Mayor hopes for population growth in the city
Informational picket event held outside John Deere HQ
Informational picket event held outside John Deere HQ
Informational picket event held outside John Deere HQ
Informational picket event held outside John Deere HQ Monday
Man arrested in connection with fatal Moline hit-and-run
Man arrested in connection with fatal Moline hit-and-run