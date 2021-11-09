The ‘Oh So Sweet’ Rosettes
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Oh So Sweet’s Tiphanie Cannon is continuing our Season of Sweetness with her own family’s recipes. Tiphanie demonstrates how to create the perfect Rosettes, which her grandmother used to make.
ROSETTES
- 2 Eggs
- 1 cup milk
- 5 Drops vanilla
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 cup flour
Directions:
- Beat all ingredients together very well.
- Fill large frying pan with Crisco. Put form into grease and let it get hot.
- When hot dip form into batter (do not let batter go over the top of the form or the rosette will not come off).
- Fry until golden brown. Let them drop on paper towel.
- Sprinkle with powdered sugar when done.
Oh So Sweet // 314 Main St, Davenport, IA 52801
