The ‘Oh So Sweet’ Rosettes

By Claire Crippen
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Oh So Sweet’s Tiphanie Cannon is continuing our Season of Sweetness with her own family’s recipes. Tiphanie demonstrates how to create the perfect Rosettes, which her grandmother used to make.

ROSETTES

  • 2 Eggs
  • 1 cup milk
  • 5 Drops vanilla
  • 1 tsp. sugar
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 cup flour

Directions:

  1. Beat all ingredients together very well.
  2. Fill large frying pan with Crisco. Put form into grease and let it get hot.
  3. When hot dip form into batter (do not let batter go over the top of the form or the rosette will not come off).
  4. Fry until golden brown. Let them drop on paper towel.
  5. Sprinkle with powdered sugar when done.

Oh So Sweet // 314 Main St, Davenport, IA 52801

