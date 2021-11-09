Advertisement

Police looking for suspect in fatal East Moline shooting

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that Cameron Durrell Ballard, 35, is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Christian Rex.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is looking for a man they say fatally shot a 25-year-old man in September.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that Cameron Durrell Ballard, 35, is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Christian N. Rex.

Police say he is 6-foot-2-inches tall, 300 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

At 6:19 p.m. Sept. 29, the East Moline and Silvis police departments responded to Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus in Silvis for a report that Rex was suffering from a gunshot wound. He subsequently died, according to police.

Police determined the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of 8th Avenue in East Moline.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $1,000 cash reward for any tips that lead to the arrest of Ballard. Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.

“Remember, you will remain anonymous,” Crime Stoppers said in the Facebook post. “No one will know. There is absolutely no reason NOT to call if you know where he is. Come on, do the right thing!”

