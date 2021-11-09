Advertisement

Suspected serial killer arrested in crimes that span Missouri, Kansas

Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old...
Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man in St. Louis County, Missouri. Authorities say he can be linked to at least four other homicides.(Source: FBI St. Louis via CNN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A suspected serial killer linked to six murders across Missouri and Kansas is now behind bars.

Perez Reed, 25, is accused of a crime spree across Missouri and Kansas that left six people dead and two others injured between the middle of September and late October.

He is charged with murder in the deaths of 16-year-old Marnay Hayes on Sept. 13 and 40-year-old Lester Robinson on Sept. 26 in St. Louis County, Missouri. He faces additional federal charges.

Investigations into the four other homicides to which Reed is linked are ongoing.

Authorities say when Reed was arrested Friday, he had in his possession a .40 caliber pistol that matched shell casings found at shootings, some fatal, in both the city and county of St. Louis.

Reed has denied hurting anyone.

The motive for the alleged crimes is still unclear.

Reed was arrested by an FBI task force and is being held in federal detention, according to St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
Coroner identifies man who died after vehicle crashes into river at Sunset Marina
Jayden Maurice Jackson, 19, of Moline, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/death,...
Man arrested in connection with fatal Moline hit-and-run
Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
1 dead after vehicle submerges in water at Sunset Marina
Multiple departments responded to a fire in Bettendorf Saturday night.
1 killed in Bettendorf house fire Saturday
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
Deere on UAW strike: ‘Our objective is to get people back in our facilities and back to work’

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for General Electric appears above a trading...
General Electric to split into 3 public companies
Some snow by Friday? Don't get too excited.
Mostly cloudy today
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
Man Rittenhouse shot says he didn’t mean to point own gun
The Biden administration has mandated millions of workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 by...
More than half of US states suing over federal COVID vaccine mandate