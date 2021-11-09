Advertisement

VIDEOS: Fireball spotted as SpaceX capsule returned to Earth

SpaceX was visible as it passed over Northwest Florida.
SpaceX was visible as it passed over Northwest Florida.(Paul Mason)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hundreds of people reported seeing the SpaceX capsule return to Earth Monday night after a six-month stay in space.

Several viewers captured the moment on camera and shared their photos and videos of the fireball streak across the night sky.

According to NASA, the Dragon Capsule spent nearly 900 hours slowly maneuvering through orbit before it splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico Monday night.

The journey home kicked off Thursday afternoon and presented some issues along the way. A broken toilet left the astronauts without a bathroom option, forcing them to rely on what were essentially adult diapers.

The four astronauts aboard the spacecraft spent 199 days at the International Space Station to oversee a number of science experiments and conducted spacewalks during their stay in space.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
Coroner identifies man who died after vehicle crashes into river at Sunset Marina
Jayden Maurice Jackson, 19, of Moline, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/death,...
Man arrested in connection with fatal Moline hit-and-run
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
Deere on UAW strike: ‘Our objective is to get people back in our facilities and back to work’
Multiple departments responded to a fire in Bettendorf Saturday night.
1 killed in Bettendorf house fire Saturday
Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
1 dead after vehicle submerges in water at Sunset Marina

Latest News

Actor Dean Stockwell poses in Feb 1989 at an unknown location. Stockwell, best known as 'Al"...
Dean Stockwell of ‘Quantum Leap,’ ‘Blue Velvet’ dies at 85
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that Cameron Durrell...
Police looking for suspect in fatal East Moline shooting
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Drone video at Rittenhouse murder trial shows first shooting
Terin Stately, 34, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.
North Dakota woman sentenced 7 years in prison for fatally stabbing boyfriend in groin