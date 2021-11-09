Advertisement

Watermark Corners gift ideas for 2021 holiday season

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, IL (KWQC) -WaterMark Corners offers upscale gifts, full-service stationery, children’s books & toys in a beautiful retail space in downtown Moline.

Amy Trimble and host, Paula Sands, do a segment from the store to feature many terrific holiday gift ideas perfect for everyone on those gift lists. This marks the 23rd holiday season that the retailer looks forward to celebrating.

Things featured included: Root Beer Float Challenge board game, rugs/floor mats that are washable/dryable in 3 sizes, a book (great for EVERYONE!) titled, The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse by Charles Mackesy, comfy, noise-cancelling headphones, and a charging station. Watch the segment to learn more about these recommended products.

WaterMark Corners / 1500 River Dr / Moline, IL / Text or Call: 309-764-0055 / FACEBOOK / INSTAGRAM / watermark@watermarkcorner.com

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
Coroner identifies man who died after vehicle crashes into river at Sunset Marina
Jayden Maurice Jackson, 19, of Moline, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/death,...
Man arrested in connection with fatal Moline hit-and-run
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
Deere on UAW strike: ‘Our objective is to get people back in our facilities and back to work’
Multiple departments responded to a fire in Bettendorf Saturday night.
1 killed in Bettendorf house fire Saturday
Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
1 dead after vehicle submerges in water at Sunset Marina

Latest News

The average age of newly infected patients is 34.
Rock Island County reports 1 death, 122 new COVID-19 cases
The outdoor gardens will have the largest light display yet, with 160,000 lights, according to...
Quad City Botanical Center to hold 5th annual Winter Nights Winter Lights exhibit
Some snow by Friday? Don't get too excited.
Mostly cloudy today
Davenport schools resolves conflict through restorative justice program
Davenport school district resolves conflict through restorative justice program