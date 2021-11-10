Advertisement

The Boutique at Watermark Corners

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -WaterMark Corners offers upscale gifts, full-service stationery, children’s books & toys in a beautiful retail space in downtown Moline.

In this segment, Amy Trimble and Paula show viewers some examples of the very popular collection of clothing lines and accessories in the store.

Holiday Open House at the retailer is Nov. 10-13. Moline Centre Holiday Hop is Friday, Nov. 12 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13 from Noon-7 p.m.

WaterMark Corners / 1500 River Dr / Moline, IL / Text or Call: 309-764-0055 / FACEBOOK / INSTAGRAM / watermark@watermarkcorner.com

