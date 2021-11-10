Celebrate with a festive drink at The Corner Bar

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -WaterMark Corners offers upscale gifts, full-service stationery, children’s books & toys in a beautiful retail space (and NEW bar) in downtown Moline.

Amy Trimble and host, Paula Sands, do a segment from the store’s new bar space which opened late in the summer. This marks the 23rd holiday season that the retailer looks forward to celebrating---now with a glass of wine or two!

Things featured included: Root Beer Float Challenge board game, rugs/floor mats that are washable/dryable in 3 sizes, a book (great for EVERYONE!) titled, The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse by Charles Mackesy, comfy, noise-cancelling headphones, and a charging station. Watch the segment to learn more about these recommended products.

Holiday Open House is Nov. 10-13. Moline Centre Holiday Hop is Friday, Nov. 12 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13 from Noon-7 p.m.

WaterMark Corners / 1500 River Dr / Moline, IL / Text or Call: 309-764-0055 / FACEBOOK / INSTAGRAM / watermark@watermarkcorner.com

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.