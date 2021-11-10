Advertisement

Clearing This Evening/More Clouds Overnight

Rain (and Possible Snow) Chances Ahead
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Scattered clouds from this afternoon gave way to clearing skies this evening. Lows will settle into the lower to middle 40′s. Clouds will build back into the region toward morning ahead of our next system arriving Wednesday. We’ll see light rain developing by afternoon, then increasing in coverage through the evening hours into Veterans Day. Some locations could see a few snowflakes mixed in with some of that rain by Friday. Colder air sweeps in behind that system to wrap up the work week, with highs struggling to reach the 40 degree mark, and lows in the 20′s to low 30′s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies this evening, then increasing clouds toward morning. Low: 42°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance for light showers by afternoon. High: 58°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with light to moderate rain overnight. Low: 46°.

VETERANS DAY: Lingering clouds with a chance for light rain. High: 52°.

