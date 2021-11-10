Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks to run for re-election in 2022

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks announced on Wednesday she is running for re-election in 2022.

The Republican from Ottumwa is currently representing Iowa’s Second Congressional District, but will run for re-election for Iowa’s First Congressional District, under the state’s newly drawn congressional district.

The new First District includes 16 or 24 counties in the current Second Congressional District.

Miller-Meeks released the following statement:

“The newly drawn First Congressional District encompasses the bulk of the current Second Congressional District and includes more than 85% of the constituents that I currently represent. While Wapello County, where my current home is located, is not part of the new district, the counties that will become the new First Congressional District next year have been home to me for many reasons.”

“Before I was elected to Congress, I practiced ophthalmology at Great River Eye Specialists in West Burlington. I taught at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. I know the concerns of business owners, working families, farmers and others who make their local communities what they are. And I have a special connection with so many people throughout the new First District. It is for those reasons that I have decided that I will seek my second congressional term as a candidate in Iowa’s First Congressional District.”

