Davenport library expands services, hires social worker

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Public Library is expanding its resources by adding a licensed social worker.

Quinn O’Brian, the library’s social worker, has a decade of experience in the field and started the job almost a month ago.

“There are people that can pretty much figure things out on their own, sit on a computer and do it but there are other people that need a little help to be able to do this and they come to the library. They need somebody there that is well versed, knows the information, that can help them where they are,” she said. “I made it a point at the beginning to kind of like go around and meet the patrons and give them my card and tell them what I’ll be doing here if they have any questions and things like that.”

O’Brian provides a range of services from navigating rental assistance to helping someone get a monthly bus pass and everything in between.

“Somebody was like, ‘it looks like it’s a godsend. I just needed this help’,” she said, “He had a lot of things that he needed help with and he was just sitting on the computer not knowing where to start and everything and feeling all overwhelmed and he was just so happy that there was somebody right there that could walk him through.”

Library Director, Amy Groskopf, says they’ve always provided basic information referral services but O’Brian’s presence enhances those.

“Having Quinn here...she can make a much warmer handoff and she can get in contact with those agencies and set up appointments for people and really help people who are probably already overwhelmed by life.”

There’s something for anyone who needs assistance.

“You don’t have to prove a need. You don’t have to show that you have an income need...fit any kind of demographic, in order to get services,” Groskopf said. “We’re just simply open to whoever wants to walk in our doors and use our services.”

You can call the library or schedule an appointment online for this free and confidential resource.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.