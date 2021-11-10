Dot’s Pots inducted to the Illinois Made Program

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dot’s Pots in Moline was recognized Tuesday as part of the Illinois Made program.

The Illinois Office of Tourism said the program recognizes each business as a hidden gem for locals and visitors to discover, offering unique products and experiences all around the state- each of the small businesses featured helps make Illinois a one-of-a-kind destination for visitors. Dot’s Pots was one of 28 small businesses recognized this year.

Dot’s Pots in Moline carries pottery created by Dorothy “Dot” Beach-Lawrence and her husband Dan Lawrence, Visit Quad Cities said in a media release. Dot and Dan create wheel-thrown, hand and slab-built pottery, using food and microwave-safe glazes, and firing in gas and electric kilns. Dot also makes Raku pottery in small-batch firings.

“I’m so honored and excited to be recognized for doing what we love to do and to be able to share my clay work with others,” Dot said. “I’ve been making pottery practically all my life, since high school, and we still love making it.”

The Illinois Made program, launched in 2016, inspires residents and visitors to discover the people, products and authentic experiences created by one-of-a-kind small businesses found in every region of the state, the Illinois Office of Tourism said.

“The Illinois Made program and its recognition of small businesses throughout the state is vital to our visitor economy and authentic experiences,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “QC, That’s Where our Quad Cities small businesses make us stand out and define our regional destination’s story. We are incredibly proud of Dot’s Pots for being recognized by Illinois Made and are grateful for all they do for the community.”

The Illinois Office of Tourism said the Illinois Made program now features over 200 Makers from all corners of Illinois and continues to drive foot traffic into local small businesses around the state.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Illinois’ economy and offer food, products and experiences that make a visit to all regions of Illinois special,” said Sylvia I. Garcia, Acting Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), which includes the Illinois Office of Tourism. “We are excited to expand the Illinois Made program to include 28 additional small businesses that have unique made in Illinois products and highlight why folks should visit communities across our great state.”

Visit Quad Cities said a recognition ceremony will be held at a later date.

