Ex-kennel operator sentenced after 29 dogs killed in fire

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - The operator of a suburban Chicago kennel where 29 dogs were killed in a fire will spend 20 days in a county jail.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin announced Garrett Mercado’s sentence Tuesday. Berlin’s office had sought a sentence of 180 days in jail.

The 32-year-old Mercado was found guilty last month of animal cruelty and violation of owner’s duties.

Prosecutors have said Mercado left the Bully Life Animal Services kennel in DuPage County just outside West Chicago unattended for about five hours on Jan. 14, 2019. During his absence, a fire broke out in the kennel, killing 29 dogs, which were trapped in cages in a small two-story building.

