Advertisement

Ex-kennel operator sentenced after 29 dogs killed in fire

(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - The operator of a suburban Chicago kennel where 29 dogs were killed in a fire will spend 20 days in a county jail.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin announced Garrett Mercado’s sentence Tuesday. Berlin’s office had sought a sentence of 180 days in jail.

The 32-year-old Mercado was found guilty last month of animal cruelty and violation of owner’s duties.

Prosecutors have said Mercado left the Bully Life Animal Services kennel in DuPage County just outside West Chicago unattended for about five hours on Jan. 14, 2019. During his absence, a fire broke out in the kennel, killing 29 dogs, which were trapped in cages in a small two-story building.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a fire that broke out Saturday night at a Bettendorf home.
Bettendorf fire officials identify woman killed in house fire Saturday
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
Deere on UAW strike: ‘Our objective is to get people back in our facilities and back to work’
Davenport police investigating stolen vehicle crash
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that Cameron Durrell...
Police looking for suspect in fatal East Moline shooting
Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
Coroner identifies man who died after vehicle crashes into river at Sunset Marina

Latest News

On a roll with Eldridge Patrol
‘On a roll with Eldridge Patrol’: police go skating with kids
Fire in Village of East Davenport
Crews are on the scene of fire in the Village of East Davenport.
Crews on scene of fire in Village of East Davenport
On a roll with Eldridge Patrol
On a Roll with Eldridge Patrol- April Gus Event Organizer