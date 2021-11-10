The latest facts about meniscus root tear repair

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Dr. Kristyn Darmafall, MD, Orthopaedic Specialists of Davenport, is the PSL guest to talk about treatment and surgery options in orthopedic medicine. Darmafall is Fellowship Trained in Sports Medicine and is a surgeon at the practice.

The specific topic today is Meniscus Root Tears of the knee. The medial meniscus is an important structure that provides stability, dissipates force and assists to provide normal kinematics of the knee.

The interview address important questions such as “What is unique about the role of the meniscus root?” , “What makes a meniscus root injury different from other meniscus tears?”, and “How has treatment of root tears changed over time?” Watch the segment to learn more.

