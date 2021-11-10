Advertisement

The latest facts about meniscus root tear repair

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Dr. Kristyn Darmafall, MD, Orthopaedic Specialists of Davenport, is the PSL guest to talk about treatment and surgery options in orthopedic medicine. Darmafall is Fellowship Trained in Sports Medicine and is a surgeon at the practice.

The specific topic today is Meniscus Root Tears of the knee. The medial meniscus is an important structure that provides stability, dissipates force and assists to provide normal kinematics of the knee.

The interview address important questions such as “What is unique about the role of the meniscus root?” , “What makes a meniscus root injury different from other meniscus tears?”, and “How has treatment of root tears changed over time?” Watch the segment to learn more.

Orthopaedic Specialists / 3385 Dexter Court / Davenport, IA / (563) 853-5035 / FACEBOOK / MAKE AN APPOINTMENT: https://www.osquadcities.com/contact-us/

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a fire that broke out Saturday night at a Bettendorf home.
Bettendorf fire officials identify woman killed in house fire Saturday
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
Deere on UAW strike: ‘Our objective is to get people back in our facilities and back to work’
Davenport police investigating stolen vehicle crash
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that Cameron Durrell...
Police looking for suspect in fatal East Moline shooting
Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
Coroner identifies man who died after vehicle crashes into river at Sunset Marina

Latest News

Fire in Village of East Davenport
Crews are on the scene of fire in the Village of East Davenport.
Crews on scene of fire in Village of East Davenport
The Boutique at Watermark Corners
The Boutique at Watermark Corners
Actor Paul Rudd poses for a portrait during press day for "Ant-Man and The Wasp" at The Langham...
People magazine names Paul Rudd as 2021′s Sexiest Man Alive