Advertisement

Festival of Trees designer shows a sneak peek into her design process

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Arts “Festival of Trees” is back after a year off! The event will showcase more than 150 designer displays, attractions, a parade, and of course the specially decorated Christmas trees.

Sarah Zinger, a Designer for the Festival of Trees, let us inside her design process for her tree.

“I’m just a crafter I guess at heart,” says Zinger, whose tree includes a host of pets made out of paper mache. “In another life, I’d be a full-time artist.”

The Festival of Trees begins at the River Center in Davenport on November 20th and runs through the 28th. This year, you can purchase tickets online in advance for the special events, and the Festival of Trees Holiday Parade is Saturday, November 20th at 10 a.m., which you can watch on the TV6 Livestream.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
Coroner identifies man who died after vehicle crashes into river at Sunset Marina
Jayden Maurice Jackson, 19, of Moline, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/death,...
Man arrested in connection with fatal Moline hit-and-run
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
Deere on UAW strike: ‘Our objective is to get people back in our facilities and back to work’
Multiple departments responded to a fire in Bettendorf Saturday night.
1 killed in Bettendorf house fire Saturday
Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
1 dead after vehicle submerges in water at Sunset Marina

Latest News

Festival of Trees sneak peek shows tree including paper mache pets
Festival of Trees sneak peek shows tree used with paper mache pets
Davenport library expands services, hires social worker
Davenport library expands services, hires social worker
Davenport library expands services, hires social worker
Davenport library expands services, hires social worker
Look for clearing skies this evening, then more clouds and rain chances Wednesday.
Your First Alert Forecast