Advertisement

Happy 246th birthday to the US Marine Corps

The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.
The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The day before Veterans Day also marks a special day for service members.

Nov. 10 honors the establishment of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.

Members provide protection at sea along with the Navy.

Marines proudly say once a Marine, always a Marine, so if you know one you can mark the day by thanking them for their service.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a fire that broke out Saturday night at a Bettendorf home.
Bettendorf fire officials identify woman killed in house fire Saturday
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
Deere on UAW strike: ‘Our objective is to get people back in our facilities and back to work’
Davenport police investigating stolen vehicle crash
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that Cameron Durrell...
Police looking for suspect in fatal East Moline shooting
Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
Coroner identifies man who died after vehicle crashes into river at Sunset Marina

Latest News

Actor Paul Rudd poses for a portrait during press day for "Ant-Man and The Wasp" at The Langham...
People magazine names Paul Rudd as 2021′s Sexiest Man Alive
Scam Alert: Text message to buy fire department’s shirt is fake
Shamira Williams, who was a security guard at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, describes the...
Astroworld Festival security guard said more help was needed
The fire is under investigation.
Bettendorf fire officials identify woman killed in house fire Saturday