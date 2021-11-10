Heartfelt Gifts from Kewanee

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Celebrating 30 years of business, Sue Sagmoen shares what has kept her business going all of these years. She is joined by a new team member, Tiffany Rowden who opened Blissful Branch Boutique in Heartfelt this past January.

Heartfelt Gifts in Kewanee offers a wide selection of home décor items as well as gourmet foods, candy & homemade fudge, greeting cards, Isabel Blooms, custom designed florals, jewelry, and more. The Blissful Branch Boutique, which is located inside of Heartfelt, offers women’s clothing in sizes small to 3X and related accessories. Heartfelt Gifts has also recently become home to Cricket’s Pickins, a business selling fusion paints and offering custom furniture painting. Soon, she will be offering classes on painting furniture!

Heartfelt Open House:

November 11-13 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

There will be door prizes, a free gift for all, 20% off one regularly priced item, and much more!

Heartfelt Gifts // 224 N Main St, Kewanee, IL 61443

