Magnifying Pathways Ep. 5: Mental Health

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On episode 5 of Magnifying Pathways, panelist talk mental health and ways to seek help.

Panelist:

· Marci Zogg, Vice President of Community Impact at United Way Quad Cities

· Angela Gallagher, Executive Director of NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley

· Richard Whitaker, CEO of Vera French Mental Health Center

Starting off Richard Whitaker spoke about common stigmas associated with mental health and asking for help.

“So many times people attribute a mental illness to a character disorder, or something wrong with the person and that is just not right, that stigma can go away quickly in our view because we see having an emotional, or a mental disorder is a lot like having anything else wrong going on with your body,” said Whitaker.

Marci Zogg went over some ways United Way is supporting mental health.

“A lot of those are partnerships in our community, one of the first things that we’ve done, is our volunteer panles have invested over $666,000 in over 16 local Quad City local organizations that are focused on fixing mental health,” said Zogg.

Some of those organizations are available to help with mental health now:

https://www.verafrenchmhc.org/

https://www.namigmv.org/

https://www.unitedwayqc.org/

Angela Gallagher also gave a few tips to help with mental health ahead of the holiday.

Gallagher says “setting boundaries and don’t be so hard on yourself about having that perfect event, set expectations that are realistic.”

“Being outdoors is good for your mental health getting exercise even if its just walking the dog, that’s good for your mental health,” said Whitaker.

Looking ahead to episode 6 on Magnifying Pathways- panelist will talk Hope for the Holidays: sharing gratefulness and helping neighbors in need.

It will air Thanksgiving week on the TV6 News Alert Desk at 9am, a date is to be announced.

Magnifying Pathways is a partnership with TV6 and United Way Quad Cities, as we aspire to expose Quad Citians to local available resources.

