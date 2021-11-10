Advertisement

People magazine names Paul Rudd as 2021′s Sexiest Man Alive

Actor Paul Rudd poses for a portrait during press day for "Ant-Man and The Wasp" at The Langham...
Actor Paul Rudd poses for a portrait during press day for "Ant-Man and The Wasp" at The Langham Huntington on Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.(Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Rudd has been crowned as 2021′s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.

Rudd, known for his starring roles in Marvel’s “Ant-Man” films, “This is 40″ and the cult classic “Clueless,” was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night on CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The actor jokingly tells the magazine in an issue out Friday that some will be surprised by him receiving the honor.

He jokingly hopes the new title will grant him an invitation to “those sexy dinners” with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Michael B. Jordan – recent winners.

Rudd, 52, said his wife was initially “stupefied” after he told her the news. The couple has two kids, 17-year-old Jack and Darby, who is 12.

“But you know she was very sweet about it,” he said of his wife, Julie, of 18 years. “After some giggling and shock, she said, ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”

Rudd expects his circle of friends to give him “so much grief.” He won’t blame them, because he would do the same.

“I mean, I’m going to lean into it hard. I’m going to own this,” he said. “I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me, and I expect them to, and that’s why they’re my friends.”

Other past honorees include John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a fire that broke out Saturday night at a Bettendorf home.
Bettendorf fire officials identify woman killed in house fire Saturday
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
Deere on UAW strike: ‘Our objective is to get people back in our facilities and back to work’
Davenport police investigating stolen vehicle crash
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that Cameron Durrell...
Police looking for suspect in fatal East Moline shooting
Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
Coroner identifies man who died after vehicle crashes into river at Sunset Marina

Latest News

Scam Alert: Text message to buy fire department’s shirt is fake
Shamira Williams, who was a security guard at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, describes the...
Astroworld Festival security guard said more help was needed
The fire is under investigation.
Bettendorf fire officials identify woman killed in house fire Saturday
The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.
Happy 246th birthday to the US Marine Corps