People magazine names Paul Rudd as 2021′s Sexiest Man Alive

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Rudd has been crowned as 2021′s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.

Rudd, known for his starring roles in Marvel’s “Ant-Man” films, “This is 40″ and the cult classic “Clueless,” was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night on CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The actor jokingly tells the magazine in an issue out Friday that some will be surprised by him receiving the honor.

He jokingly hopes the new title will grant him an invitation to “those sexy dinners” with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Michael B. Jordan – recent winners.

Rudd, 52, said his wife was initially “stupefied” after he told her the news. The couple has two kids, 17-year-old Jack and Darby, who is 12.

“But you know she was very sweet about it,” he said of his wife, Julie, of 18 years. “After some giggling and shock, she said, ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”

Rudd expects his circle of friends to give him “so much grief.” He won’t blame them, because he would do the same.

“I mean, I’m going to lean into it hard. I’m going to own this,” he said. “I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me, and I expect them to, and that’s why they’re my friends.”

Other past honorees include John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.