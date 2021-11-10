Advertisement

Rep. Miller-Meeks running for reelection in Iowa’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks Wednesday said she will run for re-election in Iowa’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District.

The Ottumwa Republican said during a press conference in Davenport that speculation has focused on whether she would seek another term in the new 3rd District or the 1st District following the General Assembly’s approval of the second reapportionment plan.

Miller-Meeks currently represents Iowa’s 2nd District. The 1st District now includes 16 of 24 counties in the current 2nd Congressional District.

“The newly drawn First Congressional District encompasses the bulk of the current Second Congressional District and includes more than 85% of the constituents that I currently represent,” she said in a media release. “While Wapello County, where my current home is located, is not part of the new district, the counties that will become the new First Congressional District next year have been home to me for many reasons.

Miller-Meeks is an ophthalmologist who served 24 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, retiring at the rank of lieutenant colonel. She is a former state senator, former director of the Iowa Department of Public Health and served as president of the Iowa Medical Society. She and her husband, Curt, have two adult children.

