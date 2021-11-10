Rock Island County reports 143 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) -The Rock Island County Health Department reports 143 cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Monday.

This brings Rock Island County’s total number of cases to 19,317.

Currently, 27 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 33.

The new cases are:

Four women in their 70s

Four women in their 60s

12 women in their 50s

Nine women in their 40s

13 women in their 30s

Six women in their 20s

Seven women in their teens

Two girls in their teens

Three men in their 90s

Three men in their 80s

Five men in their 60s

Seven men in their 50s

Five men in their 40s

10 men in their 30s

13 men in their 20s

Three men in their teens

Seven boys in their teens

11 boys younger than 13

