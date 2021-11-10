Advertisement

Rock Island County reports 143 new COVID-19 cases

The Rock Island County Health Department reports 143 cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Monday.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) -The Rock Island County Health Department reports 143 cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Monday.

This brings Rock Island County’s total number of cases to 19,317.

Currently, 27 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 33.

The new cases are:

  • Four women in their 70s
  • Four women in their 60s
  • 12 women in their 50s
  • Nine women in their 40s
  • 13 women in their 30s
  • Six women in their 20s
  • Seven women in their teens
  • Two girls in their teens
  • Three men in their 90s
  • Three men in their 80s
  • Five men in their 60s
  • Seven men in their 50s
  • Five men in their 40s
  • 10 men in their 30s
  • 13 men in their 20s
  • Three men in their teens
  • Seven boys in their teens
  • 11 boys younger than 13

