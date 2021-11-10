Advertisement

‘On a roll with Eldridge Patrol’: police go skating with kids

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Wednesday Eldridge Police Officers are lacing up some skates to bond with elementary students in the community.

It’s called On a roll with Eldridge Patrol, a first time event for the city, as North Scott Elementary students are invited to the Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark for an evening of getting to know officers.

One key highlight of the event, officers well show their moves with the ‘chicken dance’.

Chief Joe Sisler of the Eldridge Police Department says this is an opportunity for kids to see officers as people first, starting at an early age.

Community members are also invited to support the police department by purchasing a specialty drink called ‘back the blue,’ all proceeds will go the the department.

On a roll with Eldridge Patrol is from 5:30-7pm, tickets ate $6 and skates are included.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a fire that broke out Saturday night at a Bettendorf home.
Bettendorf fire officials identify woman killed in house fire Saturday
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
Deere on UAW strike: ‘Our objective is to get people back in our facilities and back to work’
Davenport police investigating stolen vehicle crash
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that Cameron Durrell...
Police looking for suspect in fatal East Moline shooting
Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Sunset Marina in Rock Island for a water rescue.
Coroner identifies man who died after vehicle crashes into river at Sunset Marina

Latest News

Magnifying Pathways Ep. 5
Magnifying Pathways Ep. 5: Mental Health
Mariannette Miller-Meeks
Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks to run for re-election in 2022
St. Ambrose University on Wednesday said it is leading a year-long research project to honor...
St. Ambrose University to document and honor the legacy local veterans in year-long research
Ex-kennel operator sentenced after 29 dogs killed in fire