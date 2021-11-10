‘On a roll with Eldridge Patrol’: police go skating with kids

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Wednesday Eldridge Police Officers are lacing up some skates to bond with elementary students in the community.

It’s called On a roll with Eldridge Patrol, a first time event for the city, as North Scott Elementary students are invited to the Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark for an evening of getting to know officers.

One key highlight of the event, officers well show their moves with the ‘chicken dance’.

Chief Joe Sisler of the Eldridge Police Department says this is an opportunity for kids to see officers as people first, starting at an early age.

Community members are also invited to support the police department by purchasing a specialty drink called ‘back the blue,’ all proceeds will go the the department.

On a roll with Eldridge Patrol is from 5:30-7pm, tickets ate $6 and skates are included.

