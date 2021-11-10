Advertisement

Scam Alert: Text message to buy fire department’s shirt is fake

By Jenna Jackson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - If you receive a text message claiming to be from a local fire department, you should ignore it.

According to the Blue Grass Fire Department, people are receiving text messages with a link to buy a shirt, supposedly benefitting the fire department. In a Facebook post, Blue Grass Fire Chief Seamer says the fire department will not receive any money from the shirt sales and you likely will not ever receive a shirt.

Chief Seamer says it’s a scam and you should not click the link.

