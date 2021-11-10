Showers this afternoon and widespread rain tonight into Thursday morning

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Clouds are already moving in this morning and eventually we will see some scattered showers this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s with gusty SE winds ahead of a strong cold front. This cold front should arrive around 6AM on Thursday with a band of showers and storms ahead of it. Thus, most of our widespread rain will fall from between 3AM and 9AM on Thursday. The rest of Thursday will be dry and windy with plummeting temps. We will start in the mid 50s in the morning and fall into the 30s and 40s in the afternoon. Wrap around snow showers now look likely on Friday with highs in the mid 30s. There appears to be enough for minor accumulations bringing the first snow of the season, however it doesn’t appear to be enough to impact travel. Cold temps stick around for the weekend with highs generally in the 30s and flurries on Saturday night.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. High: 57º Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms. Low: 47º Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: AM showers/PM wind. High: 53º falling to 42º in the afternoon.

