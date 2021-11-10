Advertisement

Supply chain issues hit the QCA ahead of the holiday season

K&K Hardware faces issues stocking shelves this holiday season.
By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad City Area businesses have started to feel the effects of supply chain issues throughout the country.

For K&K Hardware in Bettendorf that means holiday decorations like lights and Christmas trees might show up after the season is already over.

“Anything that has to do with Christmas, because it’s seasonal — even though we ordered it six months ago,” owner, Don Keller said. “We just don’t know where it’s at or when it’s going to be here.”

It’s not just decorations Keller has had issues with. He said it’s the other seasonal product shortages that will have a bigger impact.

“You have snow products, we don’t know where all those are going to end up,” Keller said. “Snow blowers and that, that would be a big hit for us.”

Meanwhile, the owner of The Catalina Rose in Moline isn’t having issues stocking her shelves, instead she’s having issues with surcharges from vendors.

“Anywhere from three to seven percent on products ... in addition to shipping,” Shari Barnett said. ““I think sometimes I’ve increased a price of an item four dollars.”

Barnett said she understands price increases may deter holiday shoppers from looking locally, but hopes the quality makes up for it.

“Even though we may be a little more expensive, it’s worth it,” Barnett said. “You get some unique ... gifts that you wouldn’t get at a big box store.”

