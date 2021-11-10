Advertisement

Widespread Rain Tonight/Windy & Colder Thursday

Snow likely on Friday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - Look for rain, starting off light this evening, then becoming more widespread as we head into the overnight hours. That precipitation continues into Thursday morning before wrapping up by midday. Conditions should remain cold and dry through the rest of the afternoon and evening. Snow showers or a rain/snow mix will be possible Friday, with another chance for a wintry mix by Saturday night. Any accumulations will be minor. Temperature-wise, readings will remain in the upper 30′s to low 40′s for daytime highs. Brisk winds could make it feel even colder heading into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light to moderate rain overnight. Low: 50′s and steady. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

VETERANS DAY:  Light rain wrapping up in the morning, then partly cloudy, windy and colder. High: 56° falling into the 40′s by afternoon. Wind: W 15-25 mph.

FRIDAY:  Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance for light snow or a rain/snow mix. High: 38°.

