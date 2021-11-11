Advertisement

Best Buy is accepting e-waste as part of America Recycles Day on Nov. 15

E-waste
E-waste
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Monday, Nov. 15 is America Recycles Day, and Best Buy is marking the occasion by accepting all types of e-waste for recycling.

Since 2009, the retailer has offered a tech recycling program in its stores, helping customers recycle more than 2 billion pounds of electronics regardless of where it was bought. The company also offers a trade-in program making it easy to redeem some old tech for a gift card.

Among the items the company will accept:

  • TV and Video: Projectors, wall mounts, DVD/Blu-ray players, TV’s, headphones, VCRs, remotes
  • Computers and tablets: Battery backups, laptops, monitors, mice and keyboards, web cams, hard drives, ink/toner cartridges.
  • Car audio, video, GPS: Speakers/amps, a GPS, radar detectors, security systems, CB radios
  • Appliances: Vacuums, fans, dryers, dishwashers, wall ovens, refrigerators, microwaves, rang/stove, ice makers, cooktops

Only three items per household will be accepted per day. You can find the full list of products that Best Buy will recycle and state-specific recycling information, here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Crews are on the scene of fire in the Village of East Davenport.
Crews respond to house fire in Village of East Davenport
K&K Hardware faces issues stocking shelves this holiday season.
Supply chain issues hit the QCA ahead of the holiday season
A woman was killed in a fire that broke out Saturday night at a Bettendorf home.
Bettendorf fire officials identify woman killed in house fire Saturday
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Ex-Iowa trooper facing federal charge over 2017 traffic stop

Latest News

Arthritis cases are rising; Dr. Bill explains why - clipped version
Arthritis cases are rising; Dr. Bill explains why - clipped version
The Center for Active Seniors is holding its 13th Annual Holiday Hat Bash. Bidding is open...
CASI holds 13th Annual Hat Bash
The Center for Active Seniors is holding its 13th Annual Holiday Hat Bash. Bidding is open...
CASI holds 13th Annual Hat Bash
The Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office needs volunteer drivers to assist area veterans with...
Volunteers needed to drive Veterans with Clinton County Veterans Affairs