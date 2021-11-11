Advertisement

CASI holds 13th Annual Hat Bash

By KWQC Staff
Nov. 11, 2021
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Center for Active Seniors (CASI) is holding its 13th Annual Holiday Hat Bash.

Bidding is open online now through Nov. 18. at 9 p.m. 100% of the funds raised through the Holiday Hat Bash are reinvested into our mission of keeping seniors safe, healthy and independent, CASI said in a media release.

A new addition this year - each day, we will present a local Quad Citizen speaking about the impact CASI has had on their life and why they support CASI. You never know who might show up, CASI said.

CASI asks all to please join for the CASI Holiday Hat Bash at www.HatBash.com to support area seniors. There are 80 amazing silent auction items to bid on. Of course, you can always make a tax-deductible donation right on the same page.

