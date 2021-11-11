CRIME STOPPERS: $10,000 reward offered for information in Corey Harrell Jr. shooting

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is reminding the public that a $10,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of Corey Harrell Jr.

The 22-year-old was shot and killed while driving in downtown Moline on Oct. 31, 2018.

Last month, Moline police released the names of three persons of interest in the case: Alonzo Cole, 23, Thomas Elijah-Hughes, 21, and Preston Orr, 25.

Police ask anyone with information to “do the right thing” and call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.

