CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigating beer theft

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is investigating the theft of beer from a convenience store.

Police said on Sept. 23, three people went into 7-Eleven, 1027 18th Ave. One of them stole three cases of beer, according to police.

Police said he was wearing black pants, a black shirt with white lettering and a Chicago White Sox cap.

The three people were in an older model silver Chevrolet Tahoe with partial Illinois license plate “CB.”

Police ask anyone with information as to this theft to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

