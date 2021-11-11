Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on a stolen vehicle charge in Rock Island County

Kelston Bogguess, 32, is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office on one count of...
Kelston Bogguess, 32, is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office on one count of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Kelston Bogguess, 32, is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office on one count of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police said he is 5-foot-5-inches tall, 165 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous.  If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

