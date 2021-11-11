CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on a stolen vehicle charge in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Kelston Bogguess, 32, is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office on one count of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police said he is 5-foot-5-inches tall, 165 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

