Downtown Moline businesses ‘hop’ in to the holidays

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - One holiday event canceled by the pandemic last year, returns this year, just as holiday lights begin to shine in Downtown Moline.

The Moline Centre’s Holiday Hop returns this weekend. The Main Street Program Manager for the organization was excited to bring back the event for shoppers.

“Here in Downtown Moline we go all out for the holidays,” Geoff Manis said. “We literally deck the halls.”

According to Manis, this kind of event is just what local businesses need ahead of the holiday season.

“Forty plus businesses come together to celebrate the holidays,” Manis said. “Essentially, [they] have a holiday open house for all their customers and potential new customers that they’ll have throughout the holiday season.”

Two trollies will run to different bars, restaurants and stores offering deals or entertainment. Shoppers can look forward to shopping for the holidays, grabbing a drink or sending letters to Santa.

Dan Bush, owner of Analog Arcade Bar, said he’s ready to have a presence downtown this weekend.

“It’s just a great opportunity to bring your friends and family to downtown Moline,” Bush said. “[You] get to see the different places that are down here. There’s tons of great bars and restaurants. It’s just an enjoyable thing for everyone.”

The Shameless Chocoholic faced issues with labor and supplies before the holiday season even started. However, owner Rebecca Burns said she hopes the holidays bring an extra push to her already successful year.

“We have a really great year round business,” Burns said. “Of course tourism helps a lot with that — online sales do as well. Christmas is definitely our biggest season for chocolate.”

Store owners across the country are left wondering how they will bounce back from the pandemic. With so many small businesses struggling, owner of Julie’s Artistic Rose wanted to remind holiday shoppers that many local businesses are online as well.

“The big companies, they’re at the top of the search engine, because they can afford to do that,” Sally McGee said. “If anybody wants to order flowers, you go down and find the ones that are really in the town.”

Trollies will run on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. A full list of participating businesses and their offerings can be found on the Moline Centre’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.