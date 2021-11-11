Advertisement

Ex-Iowa trooper facing federal charge over 2017 traffic stop

FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's Office in Cedar County, Iowa, shows former Iowa State Patrol trooper Robert Smith in an altercation with Bryce Yakish by Yakish's motorcycle during a traffic stop near Tipton, Iowa. Smith, a former Iowa State Patrol officer with a history of excessive force allegations, has been indicted on a federal charge over the 2017 traffic stop that was captured on video and during which Yakish was injured. (Cedar County Attorneys Office via AP, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former Iowa State Patrol officer with a history of excessive force allegations has been indicted on a federal charge over a 2017 traffic stop that was captured on video and during which a motorcyclist was injured.

A federal grand jury charged Robert James Smith last week with violating the motorcyclist’s civil rights by using unreasonable force during the Sept. 25, 2017, stop near West Liberty, which is southeast of Iowa City.

The indictment notes that the victim suffered “bodily injury” during the encounter, which means the charge could carry a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Smith is due in court Nov. 16. He didn’t immediately respond to phone messages and court records don’t show if he has an attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of fire in the Village of East Davenport.
Crews respond to house fire in Village of East Davenport
K&K Hardware faces issues stocking shelves this holiday season.
Supply chain issues hit the QCA ahead of the holiday season
A woman was killed in a fire that broke out Saturday night at a Bettendorf home.
Bettendorf fire officials identify woman killed in house fire Saturday
Cold front tonight
Showers this afternoon and widespread rain tonight into Thursday morning
Sherri Jarvis
Detectives identify victim in 41-year-old Texas murder mystery

Latest News

Snow showers on Friday
Windy this afternoon
The City of Moline this week confirmed it was the victim of a phishing scam.
City of Moline confirms it was victim of phishing scam in December
The City of Moline this week confirmed it was the victim of a phishing scam.
City of Moline confirms it was victim of phishing scam in December
Downtown Moline businesses ‘hop’ in to the holidays
Downtown Moline businesses ‘hop’ in to the holidays