Hy-Vee offers Veterans free breakfast and discounts

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Veterans lined up at area Hy-Vee locations for free breakfast.

Hy-Vee on W. Locust Ave. fed several Veterans Thursday morning while giving Vets an opportunity to bond.

A map and stickers were available for Veterans to mark the places they served, as well an appreciation card section for customers to write cards to Veterans.

All Hy-Vee locations have been participating in free breakfast for Veterans since the early 2000′s, it started as an idea at one Hy-Vee store, which turned into a annual celebration for all stores.

Hy-Vee will be serving free breakfast for Veterans while supplies last from 6am-10am and 15% off a grocery purchase with a military I.D.

