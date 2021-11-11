Advertisement

Imprisoned lottery computer tech seeks to overturn sentence

FILE - Former lottery computer programmer Eddie Tipton, right, is taken into custody after his...
FILE - Former lottery computer programmer Eddie Tipton, right, is taken into custody after his sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, at the Polk County Courthouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Tipton, serving a 25-year prison sentence for conspiracy to commit theft by rigging computers to win jackpots for himself, friends and family is suing the state of Iowa, claiming he was placed under duress four years ago to plead guilty to crimes he did not commit. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for rigging computers to win lottery jackpots for himself, friends and family is suing Iowa, claiming he was pressured four years ago to plead guilty to crimes he did not commit.

Eddie Tipton filed documents starting the lawsuit from prison in January 2020. He wants the court to halt all restitution he’s been ordered to pay until a trial is held.

A lawyer from the Iowa attorney general’s office asked a judge to dismiss Tipton’s lawsuit as frivolous.

Tipton in 2017 accepted a plea agreement and was ordered to repay $2 million in ill-gotten winnings from lotteries in Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of fire in the Village of East Davenport.
Crews respond to house fire in Village of East Davenport
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
K&K Hardware faces issues stocking shelves this holiday season.
Supply chain issues hit the QCA ahead of the holiday season
A woman was killed in a fire that broke out Saturday night at a Bettendorf home.
Bettendorf fire officials identify woman killed in house fire Saturday
Cold front tonight
Showers this afternoon and widespread rain tonight into Thursday morning

Latest News

The YMCA Turkey Trot will take place live and in person on Thanksgiving morning at the new...
‘Take Flight’ at the 35th Annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot to be held in person
Fact Check: No, needing a booster doesn’t mean the COVID-19 vaccine didn’t work
Hy-Vee offers free breakfast to Veterans
Hy-Vee offers Veterans free breakfast and discounts
The Davenport Veterans Day parade will take place on Thursday.
Annual Veterans Day Parade Thursday in Davenport