Iowa reports more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases, 97 deaths over 7 days

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 9,067 new COVID-19 cases - a daily average of about 1,295 - and 97 deaths between Nov. 3 and Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, 500,119 people have tested positive for the virus and 7,166 have died. The seven-day positivity rate was 9.4%, up from 8.5% reported a week ago.

The state remained at a “high” level of community transmission with 287 cases per 100,000 people reported over the last seven days. Areas of high transmission are considered by the CDC to be those with 100 or more cases per 100,000 people over seven days.

On July 27, the CDC recommended that everyone in areas of substantial or high community transmission wear a mask in public indoor places, regardless of vaccination status.

As of Wednesday:

Individuals tested: 2,141,764

Individuals recovered: 465,549

Individuals hospitalized: 524, up from 483 reported Nov. 3. Of those hospitalized, nearly 85% were not fully vaccinated.

Individuals in the ICU: 113, up from 111 reported Nov. 3. Of those, about 72% were not fully vaccinated.

Locally:

Scott County: 597 new cases and no news deaths reported since Nov. 3 That brings the total number of cases to 25,824 and 282 deaths.

Clinton County: 198 new cases and three deaths reported since Nov. 3. That brings the total number of cases to 7,410 and 107 deaths.

Des Moines County: 102 new cases and no news deaths reported since Nov. 3. That brings the total number of cases to 6,966 and 94 deaths.

Muscatine County: 70 new cases and no new deaths reported since Nov. 3. That brings the total number of cases to 6,501 and 117 deaths.

Visit TV6′s Tracking the Curve page to see more COVID-19 data in the Iowa Quad Cities Area.

According to IDPH, 68.3% of those 18 and older were fully vaccinated and 71% of those 12 and older had at least one dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday.

