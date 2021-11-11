Advertisement

Pegasus Fine Gifts’ Holiday Gifts

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - This year more than ever, ‘shop local’ is important when shopping. Our local merchants are working hard to survive and recover from last year, and Pegasus Fine Gifts in Geneseo is one local shop to remember to support during the holiday season. Katie Andrios and her family are the owners of Four Seasons and Pegasus Fine Gifts. She shares holiday gift ideas from her store!

Pegasus Fine Gifts // 117 South State Street, Geneseo, IL // 309-944-2359

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Crews are on the scene of fire in the Village of East Davenport.
Crews respond to house fire in Village of East Davenport
K&K Hardware faces issues stocking shelves this holiday season.
Supply chain issues hit the QCA ahead of the holiday season
A woman was killed in a fire that broke out Saturday night at a Bettendorf home.
Bettendorf fire officials identify woman killed in house fire Saturday
Cold front tonight
Showers this afternoon and widespread rain tonight into Thursday morning

Latest News

Poached pears
Holiday Dessert with Cook and Cuffs
Four seasons
Four Seasons’ Cozy Gifts
The Davenport Veterans Day parade took place on Thursday.
Annual Veterans Day Parade Thursday in Davenport
The seven-day positivity rate was 9.4%, up from 8.5% reported a week ago.
Iowa reports more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases, 97 deaths over 7 days
Chef Keys - Spatchcock Chicken
Preparing Chicken with Chef Keys