Preparing Chicken with Chef Keys

By Claire Crippen
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - K.C. Ross, known as Chef Keys holds many roles: a Law Enforcement Officer, Blogger, and Personal Chef. Her Cook and Cuffs business bloomed within the pandemic last year, when she moved to the Midwest from Queens’, New York after living there her entire life. She began inviting others into her home to cook for them, inside the comfort of her own home and outside of the busy and clustered restaurants.

Today, Chef Keys created a Spatchcock Chicken and had Paula assist in the preparation!

