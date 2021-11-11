Savanna named #1 ‘Best Small Town for Adventure’ by USA Today

SAVANNA, IL (KWQC) - Savanna, Illinois has earned the number one spot on USA Today’s list of ‘Best Small Towns for Adventure’.

This isn’t the first time Savanna has made the USA Today list. In 2020, the town came in 4th for ‘Best Small Town for Adventure’. City officials say the town’s outdoor opportunities have helped bring tourism dollars into the area.

“It’s really flattering to finish in the top ten. This is a huge deal to finish number one as this tiny little town in Illinois that no one has usually ever heard of,” said Savanna Mayor Chris Lain.

Lain partly credits the pandemic for bringing in more people who want to get out while staying safe.

“We’ve got the Great River Bike Trail, the Mississippi Palisades State Park with all the overlooks looking over the Mississippi. We’ve got all the trails, kayak rentals, the river, tubing, and then all of our outdoor music all summer long,” said Lain.

Six bed and breakfasts have opened in Savanna over the past year along with new businesses and restaurants.

‘When we look at the numbers, we’ve got a large increase in our tourism numbers and our sales tax revenue. It really helps the small businesses and that trickles down to everything like an increase in jobs. Small businesses this year have had record years for us,” Lain said.

For a list of events and activities happening in Savanna, visit Explore Savanna’s website.

