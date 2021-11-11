SCAM ALERT: Texts claim to sell shirts for Davenport Fire Dept., DFD says they are not
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department says a scammer is trying to make money, and using the department’s name to do it.
According to DFD, many have received text messages from unrecognized numbers with the pretext claiming to sell T-shirts for the Davenport Fire Department. The texts then include a link to click on to purchase said shirts.
Davenport Fire says they are not selling t-shirts and are not affiliated with these messages in any way. Those receiving the messages are advised not to click on the link in the text messages.
