Tips to Dial Down Holiday Travel Stress

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Family time together during the holidays is joyous…and can sometimes be stressful, especially when adding travel to the mix. Kit Bernardi chats with Paula about strategies to keep spirits bright, safe and sane during the upcoming, busy holiday travel season. Kit shares tips for packing, pets, necessary paperwork, gift giving, trip planning and staying with family.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.