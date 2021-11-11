Advertisement

Volunteers needed to drive Veterans with Clinton County Veterans Affairs

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office needs volunteer drivers to assist area veterans with transportation to medical and wellness appointments.

Each month, 30-40 local Veterans with no other means of transport rely on this free service to travel to appointments at Quad Cities and Iowa City Veterans facilities, Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office said in a media release.

Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office said if interested in serving those who served, please contact them at 563-242-1151.

More information and volunteer driver requirements can be found at the Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office Facebook page.

