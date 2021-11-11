Widespread Rain Tonight/Windy & Colder Thursday

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Light to moderate rain is expected to become more widespread as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures will remain steady in the 50′s toward morning. That precipitation continues into Thursday before wrapping up by mid morning. Conditions should remain cold, windy and dry through the rest of the afternoon and evening, as temperatures fall into the 40′s. Snow showers or a rain/snow mix will be possible Friday, with another chance for a wintry mix by late Saturday night. Any accumulations will be minor. Temperature-wise, readings will remain in the upper 30′s to low 40′s through the weekend into next week. Brisk winds could make it feel even colder during the period.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light to moderate rain overnight. Low: 50′s and steady. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

VETERANS DAY: Light rain wrapping up in the morning, then partly cloudy, windy and colder. High: 56° falling into the 40′s by afternoon. Wind: W 15-25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance for light snow or a rain/snow mix. High: 38°.

