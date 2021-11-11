Windy and much colder over the next few days

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Rain will quickly move through the area this morning along with a strong cold front. As the rain comes to an end strong west winds will pick up ushering in dry air for the afternoon hours. Highs today will be in the low 50s, but it will feel much colder as winds gust up to 35 mph. This will be the start of a windy and colder period for the QCA that will likely get rid of our foliage and bring our first snow of the season Friday. Snow showers will be an off and on deal all day Friday, but with the warm ground and temps slightly above freezing, accumulations will be limited to grassy surfaces and around a dusting to half inch. We will dry things out for the weekend, but highs will only be in the 30s and 40s with wind chills in the 20s each day.

TODAY: AM Rain/PM Wind. High: 53º Winds: W 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 36º Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Snow showers. High: 39º.

