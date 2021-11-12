1 dead in a workplace accident Thursday

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Eldridge Police Department is reporting one person dead in a workplace accident Thursday.

The Eldridge Police Department and Eldridge Fire Department and Medic responded to KE Flatwork for an injured employee on Nov. 11 at approximately 2:37 p.m at 501 E Blackhawk Trl, Eldridge.

The Eldredge Police said in a media release when medical crews arrived with Medic and Eldridge Fire lifesaving measures were performed on the 27-year-old employee but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene at approximately 3:00 PM.

There is no foul play suspected and the investigation has been turned over to OSHA, Eldrige Police said.

The Eldridge Police Department said the name of the victim is being held pending notification of family.

