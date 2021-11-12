Advertisement

Air Fryer Angel Food Cake Churros

By Claire Crippen
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dietitian Katie Schaeffer, RD, LD demonstrates how to use a newer kitchen gadget, the air fryer!

What can an air fryer be used for?

Cook recipes from scratch, provide friend texture to foods with a fraction of the oil, reheat foods, and cook frozen foods.

Tips on using air fryer:

  • Remember to preheat the air fryer
  • Use oil on foods unless manufacturer instructions specify not to; some air fryers prohibit aerosol spray cans due to chipping
  • Do not overcrowd the air fryer basket
  • Shake the basket during cooking for even baking
  • Use a thermometer to test the temperature of food
  • Reheat foods in the air fryer instead of the microwave for crispier texture
  • Cook foods in a single layer
  • Make sure there is at least 5-inches of space around air fryer

Air-Fried Angel Food Cake Churros

Serves 6

All you need:

· 1 tbsp Hy-Vee ground cinnamon

· 1/3 cup Hy-Vee granulated sugar

· ½ cup (15 oz) Hy-Vee Bakery large angel food cake

· ½ cup unsalted butter, melted

All you do:

1. Preheat air fryer to 350 degrees according to manufacturer’s directions. Mix together cinnamon and sugar in a small bowl; set aside.

2. Cut ½ of angel food cake into 1-inch cubes. Reserve remaining half for another use. Drizzle with melted butter and sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar mixture.

3. Air-fry pieces in a single layer for 3 minutes or until golden brown, shaking basket occasionally. Remove cubes from basket and cool slightly before serving.

