Air Fryer Angel Food Cake Churros

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dietitian Katie Schaeffer, RD, LD demonstrates how to use a newer kitchen gadget, the air fryer!

What can an air fryer be used for?

Cook recipes from scratch, provide friend texture to foods with a fraction of the oil, reheat foods, and cook frozen foods.

Tips on using air fryer:

Remember to preheat the air fryer

Use oil on foods unless manufacturer instructions specify not to; some air fryers prohibit aerosol spray cans due to chipping

Do not overcrowd the air fryer basket

Shake the basket during cooking for even baking

Use a thermometer to test the temperature of food

Reheat foods in the air fryer instead of the microwave for crispier texture

Cook foods in a single layer

Make sure there is at least 5-inches of space around air fryer

Air-Fried Angel Food Cake Churros

Serves 6

All you need:

· 1 tbsp Hy-Vee ground cinnamon

· 1/3 cup Hy-Vee granulated sugar

· ½ cup (15 oz) Hy-Vee Bakery large angel food cake

· ½ cup unsalted butter, melted

All you do:

1. Preheat air fryer to 350 degrees according to manufacturer’s directions. Mix together cinnamon and sugar in a small bowl; set aside.

2. Cut ½ of angel food cake into 1-inch cubes. Reserve remaining half for another use. Drizzle with melted butter and sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar mixture.

3. Air-fry pieces in a single layer for 3 minutes or until golden brown, shaking basket occasionally. Remove cubes from basket and cool slightly before serving.

