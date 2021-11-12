Air Fryer Angel Food Cake Churros
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dietitian Katie Schaeffer, RD, LD demonstrates how to use a newer kitchen gadget, the air fryer!
What can an air fryer be used for?
Cook recipes from scratch, provide friend texture to foods with a fraction of the oil, reheat foods, and cook frozen foods.
Tips on using air fryer:
- Remember to preheat the air fryer
- Use oil on foods unless manufacturer instructions specify not to; some air fryers prohibit aerosol spray cans due to chipping
- Do not overcrowd the air fryer basket
- Shake the basket during cooking for even baking
- Use a thermometer to test the temperature of food
- Reheat foods in the air fryer instead of the microwave for crispier texture
- Cook foods in a single layer
- Make sure there is at least 5-inches of space around air fryer
Air-Fried Angel Food Cake Churros
Serves 6
All you need:
· 1 tbsp Hy-Vee ground cinnamon
· 1/3 cup Hy-Vee granulated sugar
· ½ cup (15 oz) Hy-Vee Bakery large angel food cake
· ½ cup unsalted butter, melted
All you do:
1. Preheat air fryer to 350 degrees according to manufacturer’s directions. Mix together cinnamon and sugar in a small bowl; set aside.
2. Cut ½ of angel food cake into 1-inch cubes. Reserve remaining half for another use. Drizzle with melted butter and sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar mixture.
3. Air-fry pieces in a single layer for 3 minutes or until golden brown, shaking basket occasionally. Remove cubes from basket and cool slightly before serving.
