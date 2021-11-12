Breezy with snow showers today

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Breezy and much cooler conditions will be moving in today which will lead to the first flakes of the season for many locations. Highs today will be in the upper 30s, but it won’t feel warmer than the mid 20s due to gusty winds. As far as snow goes, roads will be fine, but grassy dusting to half inch accumulations are possible. Below normal temps are likely this weekend with highs generally in the 30s and 40s with breezy NW winds. A few flakes can’t be ruled out Saturday night into Sunday, but overall, our weather pattern is trending drier. Highs will get back to the 50s by the middle of next week.

TODAY: Breezy with scattered snow showers. High: 38º Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 32º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy and cold. High: 39º.

