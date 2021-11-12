Advertisement

Breezy with snow showers today

Warmer next week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:15 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Breezy and much cooler conditions will be moving in today which will lead to the first flakes of the season for many locations.  Highs today will be in the upper 30s, but it won’t feel warmer than the mid 20s due to gusty winds.  As far as snow goes, roads will be fine, but grassy dusting to half inch accumulations are possible.  Below normal temps are likely this weekend with highs generally in the 30s and 40s with breezy NW winds.  A few flakes can’t be ruled out Saturday night into Sunday, but overall, our weather pattern is trending drier.  Highs will get back to the 50s by the middle of next week.

TODAY: Breezy with scattered snow showers.  High: 38º Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 32º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy and cold.  High: 39º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Ex-Iowa trooper facing federal charge over 2017 traffic stop
Snow
Windy and much colder over the next few days
The City of Moline this week confirmed it was the victim of a phishing scam.
City of Moline confirms it was victim of phishing scam in December
The East Moline Police Department is investigating the theft of beer from a convenience store.
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigating beer theft

Latest News

Snow
Windy and much colder over the next few days
Snow
Full 11-11
Snow
Windy Thursday
Snow showers on Friday
Windy this afternoon